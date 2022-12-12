Tata may make chips
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 8, 2022)
Earlier this morning, Tata’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (pictured) told the Nikkei that the company is starting with IC test and assembly and will then consider getting into fab.
“We have created Tata Electronics, under which we are going to set up semiconductor assembly testing business,” said Chandrasekaran “we will have discussions with multiple players.
Chandrasekaran added that the company will “look into the possibility of eventually launching an upstream chip fabrication platform.”
