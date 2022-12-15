Arm declines to sell Neoverse V to Alibaba

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 15, 2022)

Arm has declined to sell its latest Neoverse V series processors to Alibaba citing US and UK export controls, reports the FT.

Arm’s Neoverse V1 and V2 processors are judged to be too high performance to be approved under the Wassenaar Agreement which stops dual-use tech being exported.

