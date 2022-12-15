Quadric Announces Completion of Series B Funding

Additional $10M brings Series B total to $31M

Burlingame, CA – December 15, 2022 – Quadric, the general purpose neural processing unit (GPNPU) processor IP market leader, announced today an extension and completion of its Series B funding round, raising an additional $10M of equity and debt financing in addition to the $21M equity investment announced in February of this year. Xerox Ventures and Mesh Ventures are the latest investors to back Quadric’s innovative processor architecture, joining existing investors DENSO, MegaChips, Leawood VC, Pear VC, Uncork Capital, and Cota Capital.

Quadric's unique Chimera™ GPNPU was announced in November. It is a licensable intellectual property processor core sold to semiconductor and systems OEM design teams building advanced custom silicon chips for a wide range of end applications. Chimera GPNPUs are an alternative to complicated heterogeneous multicore solutions, simplifying both the design and programming of devices running leading-edge machine-learning algorithms.

“The market has enthusiastically received the announcement of the Chimera GPNPU,” said Veerbhan Kheterpal, Co-founder and CEO of Quadric. “We are rapidly ramping up our commercial teams to engage customers and continuing to expand our top-notch engineering organization to deliver our GPNPU and our world-class software tools for application development. This Series B funding extension gives us even more financial firepower to bolster that expansion.”

“Machine learning processing is increasingly critical to the success of systems, products and devices across nearly every end market category,” said Dean Mai, investment director at Xerox Ventures. “Quadric has taken a software first approach and has created a unique unified architecture that allows for all software and machine learning processing to be done on a single chip, eliminating latency and bandwidth bottlenecks. We were impressed with the unique competitive advantages that Quadric brings to the market, as well as the strong, experienced team the company has assembled to deliver the founders’ vision. We are pleased to join in supporting the realization of that vision.”

About Quadric

Quadric.io Inc. is the leading licensor of general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) that runs both machine learning inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference. Learn more at www.quadric.io.





