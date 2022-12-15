Quadric Announces Completion of Series B Funding
Additional $10M brings Series B total to $31M
Burlingame, CA – December 15, 2022 – Quadric, the general purpose neural processing unit (GPNPU) processor IP market leader, announced today an extension and completion of its Series B funding round, raising an additional $10M of equity and debt financing in addition to the $21M equity investment announced in February of this year. Xerox Ventures and Mesh Ventures are the latest investors to back Quadric’s innovative processor architecture, joining existing investors DENSO, MegaChips, Leawood VC, Pear VC, Uncork Capital, and Cota Capital.
|Ad
| AI accelerator (NPU) IP - 1 to 20 TOPS
4-/8-bit mixed-precision NPU IP
Edge AI/ML accelerator (NPU)
Quadric's unique Chimera™ GPNPU was announced in November. It is a licensable intellectual property processor core sold to semiconductor and systems OEM design teams building advanced custom silicon chips for a wide range of end applications. Chimera GPNPUs are an alternative to complicated heterogeneous multicore solutions, simplifying both the design and programming of devices running leading-edge machine-learning algorithms.
“The market has enthusiastically received the announcement of the Chimera GPNPU,” said Veerbhan Kheterpal, Co-founder and CEO of Quadric. “We are rapidly ramping up our commercial teams to engage customers and continuing to expand our top-notch engineering organization to deliver our GPNPU and our world-class software tools for application development. This Series B funding extension gives us even more financial firepower to bolster that expansion.”
“Machine learning processing is increasingly critical to the success of systems, products and devices across nearly every end market category,” said Dean Mai, investment director at Xerox Ventures. “Quadric has taken a software first approach and has created a unique unified architecture that allows for all software and machine learning processing to be done on a single chip, eliminating latency and bandwidth bottlenecks. We were impressed with the unique competitive advantages that Quadric brings to the market, as well as the strong, experienced team the company has assembled to deliver the founders’ vision. We are pleased to join in supporting the realization of that vision.”
About Quadric
Quadric.io Inc. is the leading licensor of general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) that runs both machine learning inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference. Learn more at www.quadric.io.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Morse Micro Supercharges its Series B Funding Round with AU $30 Million Top-up from Major Superannuation Funds and Others
- Movellus Secures $23M in Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth
- Morse Micro Raises $140M in Series B Funding to Accelerate IoT Connectivity and Revolutionize our Digital Future
- SEMIFIVE Raises $109 Million in Series B Funding
- NeuroBlade Raises $83 Million in Series B Funding to Massively Accelerate Data Analytics
Breaking News
- Quadric Announces Completion of Series B Funding
- Arm declines to sell Neoverse V to Alibaba
- Imagination extends its commitment to RISC-V with an upgrade to Premier level membership
- Ventana Introduces Veyron, World's First Data Center Class RISC-V CPU Product Family
- Codasip Lead IP Architect chosen for the RISC-V Contributor Award
Most Popular
- Siemens pioneers commercial grade Linux support for the RISC-V architecture
- Faraday Unveils SONOS eFlash Platform with Infineon on UMC 40uLP
- RISC-V Sees Significant Growth and Technical Progress in 2022 with Billions of RISC-V Cores in Market
- SiFive Delivers Record Growth in 2022 with Fast-Growing Roster of New Customers and Products
- Examining the Top Five Fallacies About RISC-V
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page