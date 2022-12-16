Labwise by Allegro DVT Introduces StreamWise-ATSC Test Suites to Accelerate Conformance Testing of ATSC 3.0 Receivers

Grenoble, France – December 14 2022 -- Labwise the leader in digital TV conformance testing announces the availability of StreamWise-ATSC its latest digital TV test suites that enable testing of ATSC 3.0 (NEXTGEN TV) receivers and TV sets to ensure their conformance with ATSC 3.0 TV service features.

Labwise, a recognized leader in digital TV device testing services, was acquired by Allegro DVT, the worldwide leader in video codec compliance streams, in June 2022. Labwise has been operating as an independent, impartial, and objective testing house since 2004, providing professional digital TV test suites and services to major TV OEMs, digital TV broadcasters and operators across Europe.

Anne Schelle, Managing Director of Pearl TV commented “ATSC 3.0 brings many new broadcast TV features through multiple advanced technologies to enhance the user viewing experience. The industry needs to ensure that devices are interoperable and properly implement the ATSC 3.0 features though trusted conformance testing. We welcome this announcement from Labwise, as an established and trusted player in digital TV testing which will further accelerate the adoption of NEXTGEN TV across the USA and other markets.”

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT added ” Today’s launch of StreamWise-ATSC is at the heart of our new strategy to extend our Digital TV testing products to cover ATSC 3.0. Labwise, the latest addition of Allegro DVT group of companies, has gained tremendous expertise and become a trusted and impartial test house in multiple markets across Europe. The entire ATSC 3.0 ecosystem including device manufacturers and broadcasters, will benefit from StreamWise-ATSC by having access to feature-rich, reliable and trusted test suites.”

StreamWise-ATSC by Labwise enables the testing of NEXTGEN TV broadcast service profile. These test suites allow device manufacturers to verify the compliance of products, or have devices tested as a service at Labwise laboratory to cover all the features and help tackle the technological complexity brought by the ATSC 3.0 standard.

The laboratory test environment is targeted for the device black box testing and is provided with optional HW environment for broadcast modulation. The test system includes the ATSC 3.0 test plan and the test case information i.e., test configuration, procedures, and specification references to make it easy for the tests engineer to perform the tests. The test streams are provided in playout formats (ROUTE/DASH and MMT).

More precisely these test suites cover multiple features such as:

Video Resolutions and Frame rates

Legacy SD Video

SDR

HDR – PQ/HLG, WCG

HFR

AFD

Metadata Messages Subtitles and captions Language, role, etc support

Formats, areas etc. Audio Formats and sampling rates

Immersive

Downscaling

Audio track selection

Receiver output – HDMI/ARC, SP/DIF, analog

Multilanguage

AD and other special tracks Delivery Signalling

Discovery etc. Advanced Emergency Alerting

About Pearl TV

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl’s membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Tampere/Finland, Belfast/Northern Ireland, Beijing/China, is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams focused on H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and VVC standards. Labwise, founded in 2004 and acquired by Allegro DVT in 2022, operates as an independent, impartial, and objective testing house providing professional digital TV test services to major TV OEMs, digital TV broadcasters and operator across Europe. Labwise’s StreamWise Test Suites consist of carefully prepared video and audio test streams for self-testing specific test plans.

For more information, contact us.





