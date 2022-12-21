Dream Chip Technologies Licensed its Real-time Pixel Processor IP to Renesas

Hannover, Germany, December 21st, 2022 – Dream Chip Technologies by Goodix, a leading provider of Image Signal Processing IP and SoC Design with engineering sites in Hannover, Hamburg, Eindhoven and Brunswick, has licensed their Real-time Pixel Processor (RPP) to Renesas for the integration into their new generation of R-Car system-on-chip (SoC).

The RPP is a scalable and configurable High Dynamic Range (HDR) capable Image Signal Processor (ISP) and was developed for high-performance imaging applications in automotive. The processing pipeline consists of all necessary modules allowing to output HDR local-tone-mapped images of highest quality for the use in automotive ADAS applications.

With the two parallel outputs, one for human vision and one for machine vision, the RPP addresses the growing requirements for machine vision (MV) and CNN processing in automotive applications.

The hardwired nature of the RPP guarantees the lowest latency and very low power compared to other ISP solutions in the market.

The ISP solution is TÜV-certified for ASIL-D (systematic) and ASIL-B (hardware integrity) in accordance with ISO 26262:2018.

Renesas and Dream Chip Technologies are working together to provide the best-in-class ISP solution for next-generation R-Car SoCs supporting the latest features for autonomous driving Level 2+ / 3.

It is also very important that Dream Chip fulfills the requirements and supports use cases for Renesas’ customers to ensure a seamless transition to mass production of the R-Car V4H.

“HDR capable Image Signal Processing is key for OEMs and Tier-1s to enable a high level of deep learning performance and cutting-edge visualization for ADAS and AD applications," said Naoki Yoshida, Senior Director, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. "We are confident that the integration of DCT’s ISP technology in our SoC product will bring added value to our customers to easily extend the performance of the R-Car V4H for central ADAS/AD ECUs”

“This is a very important License for us and clearly demonstrates our ADAS and AD ISP technology leadership position,” said Heiko Henkel, Business Development Manager at Dream Chip Technologies.



About Dream Chip Technologies

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT) is a German fabless semiconductor technology company, a part of the Goodix Technology family, specialized with around 100 engineers in the development of large SoCs, ASICs, FPGAs, embedded software and systems, with a strong application focus on automotive vision systems. Companies worldwide from different industrial sectors rely on DCT's expertise and outstanding engineering skills. It is DCT’s mission to bridge the gap between demand and supply by supporting their customers with sophisticated vision technologies, thus enabling them to launch new products without neglecting their core business. This strategy ensures business stability and steady growth through product innovations simultaneously. Our strong development team brings more than 25 years of design experience to customers. The main strength of the company is image signal processing, device inter-networking and autonomous systems. The company was acquired by Goodix Technology in August 2020, and has engineering sites in Germany and the Netherlands. To learn more, go to www.dreamchip.de.





