IPrium releases 100 Gbps Polar Encoder and Decoder

FOGGIA, Italy -- December 22, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC (www.iprium.com) has today announced that it has expanded its family of multigigabit FEC Encoder and Decoder IP products with a new 100 Gbit/s Polar FEC.

The 100 Gbps Polar Codec IP Core supports code block length (N) of 1024 bits, payload length (K) from 100 to 1000 bits with fully-parallel and unrolled architecture. The IP Core is customizable to any standard, including 3GPP 5G.

Pricing and Availability

The 100 Gbps Polar Encoder and Decoder IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:

About IPrium LLC

IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.






