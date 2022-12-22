IPrium releases 100 Gbps Polar Encoder and Decoder
FOGGIA, Italy -- December 22, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC (www.iprium.com) has today announced that it has expanded its family of multigigabit FEC Encoder and Decoder IP products with a new 100 Gbit/s Polar FEC.
The 100 Gbps Polar Codec IP Core supports code block length (N) of 1024 bits, payload length (K) from 100 to 1000 bits with fully-parallel and unrolled architecture. The IP Core is customizable to any standard, including 3GPP 5G.
Pricing and Availability
The 100 Gbps Polar Encoder and Decoder IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:
About IPrium LLC
IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
IPrium LLC Hot IP
Related News
- IPrium releases CCSDS TM Telemetry AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- IPrium releases IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- IPrium releases CCSDS TC Telecommand LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- Creonic Shows 100 Gbps Polar Decoder in International SENDATE-TANDEM Research Project
- IPrium releases 40G LDPC I.6 Encoder/Decoder for DWDM systems
Breaking News
- BSC develops four open-source hardware components based on RISC-V, contributing to open, reliable and high-performance safety-critical systems for industry
- Stellantis Completes Acquisition of aiMotive to Accelerate Autonomous Driving Journey
- intoPIX TicoRAW technology empowers mobile devices, sensors, and cameras at CES 2023
- Axelera AI Announces Metis AI Platform
- IPrium releases 100 Gbps Polar Encoder and Decoder
Most Popular
- Dream Chip Technologies Licensed its Real-time Pixel Processor IP to Renesas
- Siemens pioneers commercial grade Linux support for the RISC-V architecture
- PEZY Computing Selects proteanTecs to Monitor Die-to-Die Interconnects in Next-Generation Supercomputer Processors
- Arm declines to sell Neoverse V to Alibaba
- SiFive Delivers Record Growth in 2022 with Fast-Growing Roster of New Customers and Products
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page