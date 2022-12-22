Stellantis Completes Acquisition of aiMotive to Accelerate Autonomous Driving Journey

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 22, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. today announced that it has finalized the acquisition of aiMotive, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software.

“The acquisition of aiMotive will accelerate our journey to become a sustainable mobility tech company and deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “Thanks to aiMotive’s world-class expertise, we will enhance our artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expand our global talent pool, and foster the mid-term development of our all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.”

“In 2015, I founded a company that would develop technologies to shape the future of mobility for everyone,” said László Kishonti, founder and CEO of aiMotive. “I'm delighted that seven years later we can contribute to Stellantis’ ambition and work together to make millions of customers' cars better, safer and more intelligent.”

aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence. Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO. It will also continue operating on the market with aiSim, aiData and aiWare, delivering its technology solutions in those key areas to third-party customers.

Stellantis will establish a Board of Directors to oversee aiMotive while preserving its autonomy and startup mindset of rapid innovation.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About aiMotive

aiMotive is one of the world’s largest independent automotive technology powerhouses working on level-agnostic automated driving solutions. The company delivers an integrated portfolio of software, tools and hardware products complemented by proprietary data management tools, enabling customers to rapidly develop and deploy production automated driving features that combine in-house expertise with aiMotive modular capabilities while achieving substantial reductions in development costs and timescales. The company’s product portfolio has been validated in mass production programs. Its lightweight execution stack and sensor-agnostic, reusable data pipeline accelerate customers’ time to market.





