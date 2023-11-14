RT-140 Compact Root of Trust for IoT, IIoT and cloud-connected devices, sensors, gateways
Movellus Introduces Aeonic Insight™ Product Line for On-die Telemetry
SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- November 14, 2023 -- Movellus today announced the introduction of the Aeonic Insight product family aimed at meeting the rapidly evolving needs for on-die observability in complex SoCs. The Aeonic Insight product family delivers industry-leading synthesizable sensors that provide actionable silicon insights. These sensors are area-efficient and process-portable, generating advanced telemetry for SoC management and silicon lifecycle analytics platforms.
The first product in this family is the Aeonic Insight™ Droop Detector. This innovative solution enables fine-grained droop detection with multiple thresholds and is amongst the fastest in detection time. The Aeonic Insight observability philosophy also extends to the Aeonic Generate™ CGM, which introduces detailed clock health telemetry to our industry-leading synthesizable clock generation portfolio.
"The rise of large SoCs introduces new silicon design challenges around balancing performance, power and yield, and optimizing silicon health over its lifecycle," said Vikram Karvat, SVP Products, Marketing, and Planning. "Movellus is able to generate advanced on-die telemetry to aid our customers and partners in delivering products with the highest quality, performance, and longevity for advanced applications."
Movellus continues to advance high-performance silicon through feature-rich, synthesizable IP. The Aeonic™ Digital IP platform has been integrated by multiple customers across various process nodes, from 40nm to 3nm. End applications range from ultra-low power edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and AI offerings. This latest milestone enables advanced on-die observability to cutting-edge SoCs, AI accelerators, and processors.
About Movellus
Movellus provides critical technology that is integrated into an array of applications ranging from edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and networking offerings. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto. Visit us at: www.movellus.com
