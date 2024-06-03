Cadence Completes Acquisition of BETA CAE
BETA CAE’s world-renowned solutions complement and expand Cadence’s system analysis portfolio, unlocking a multi-billion-dollar incremental TAM opportunity in structural analysis
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- June 03, 2024 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of BETA CAE Systems International AG, a leading provider of multi-domain, engineering simulation solutions. BETA CAE accelerates Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy by expanding its multiphysics system analysis suite with highly complementary products, enabling Cadence to offer a more comprehensive portfolio to its customers. BETA CAE has a very strong footprint in the automotive vertical sector and at leading companies in the aerospace, industrial and healthcare industries.
BETA CAE has annual revenue of about $90 million, and Cadence continues to expect BETA CAE to contribute about $40 million to its 2024 revenue. Cadence still expects the transaction to be approximately 12 cents dilutive to its 2024 earnings per share and become accretive in 2025, both on a non-GAAP basis.
About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
