Sondrel secures major funding today
Reading UK – June 13, 2024 -- Sondrel (AIM: SND), a leading provider of ultra-complex chips for leading global technology brands, has announced a major investment of £5.6 million by ROX Equity Partners Limited, a UK-based private equity investment holding company, through subscription for new shares. Due to the strategic importance of Sondrel in the UK’s semiconductor industry, the Secretary of State’s approval was required.
David Mitchard, Sondrel’s interim CEO, said, “We are delighted with this major funding as it will enable Sondrel to grow and expand its presence as one of the world’s leading providers of custom chip design and supply. In particular, it will enable us to rapidly develop our presence in the US where we recently opened an office in Santa Clara to provide a face-to-face service for North American customers wanting to use our renowned turnkey service for ultra-complex chips that goes from architectural specification right through to shipped silicon.”
Miles Woodhouse, Director at ROX Equity Partners Limited, added, “We are really impressed by Sondrel’s track record as one of world’s leading design companies for many years. Our investment is the culmination of many months of due diligence on Sondrel, its business models and management but, most importantly, on its technological solutions that set it apart from rivals enabling acceleration of a customer’s time to market for custom chips, which is so vital in the fast-moving world of electronics.
“In addition, its move into providing a full supply chain service for finished chips creates a repeatable, recurring revenue for the company. We have great confidence that Sondrel will continue to grow and expand its presence around the global market especially in North America where it has great appeal as, being a British company, means it is not constrained by any US trade restrictions.”
Graham Curren, Sondrel’s Founder, concluded, “This is another great milestone in Sondrel’s more than twenty-year journey. I am so proud of the Sondrel team that their excellent work and vision has won such a resounding vote of confidence by ROX that they have invested millions in the company and its vision of its future.”
For further information at https://www.sondrel.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Synthara Raises Over USD 11M to expand the embedded computing market and enable AI applications
- ZeroPoint Technologies Closes Funding Round for Groundbreaking Hardware-Accelerated Memory Compression Technology
- Expedera Raises $20M Series B Funding Round Led By indie Semiconductor
- RaiderChip raises 1 Million Euros in seed capital to market its innovative generative AI accelerator: the GenAI v1.
- RAAAM Memory Technologies Closes $4M Seed Round to Commercialize Super Cost Effective On-Chip Memory Solutions
Breaking News
- Synopsys Achieves Certification of its AI-driven Digital and Analog Flows and IP on Samsung Advanced SF2 GAA Process
- ADTechnology announces next-generation platform "ADP600" at Samsung Foundry Forum 2024
- Sondrel secures major funding today
- Rambus Unveils PCIe 7.0 IP Portfolio for High-Performance Data Center and AI SoCs
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Next-Generation PCIe® 7.0 IP Platform for High-Performance Connectivity and Compute at PCI-SIG® DevCon 2024
Most Popular
- Alphawave Semi Expands Partnership with Samsung Foundry to Further Drive Innovation at Advanced Semiconductor Nodes
- OPENEDGES Announces Silicon-Proven Success of its LPDDR5X Combo PHY IP on Samsung Foundry's SF5A Technology
- Arteris Selected by Esperanto Technologies to Integrate RISC-V Processors for High-Performance AI and Machine Learning Solutions
- Alphawave Semi Collaborates with Arm on High-Performance Compute Chiplet
- Codasip introduces best-in-class RISC-V core for power-efficient applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page