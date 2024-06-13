Cadence and Samsung Foundry Accelerate Chip Innovation for Advanced AI and 3D-IC Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.— June 13, 2024 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a broad collaboration with Samsung Foundry that includes technology advancements to accelerate design for AI and 3D-IC semiconductors, including on Samsung Foundry’s most advanced gate-all-around (GAA) nodes. The ongoing collaboration between Cadence and Samsung significantly advances system and semiconductor development for the industry’s most demanding applications, including AI, automotive, aerospace, hyperscale computing and mobile.

Through this close collaboration, Cadence and Samsung have demonstrated the following:

“We are honored to partner with Samsung, a true example of a chips-to-systems company, to bring this technology for our joint partners to design the next generation of intelligent systems,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “The hyperconvergence of AI with modern accelerated compute requires a strong silicon infrastructure. With these new AI-powered, certified design flows and standardized solutions, mutual customers can confidently design for Samsung advanced nodes while achieving their design and time-to-market goals.”

“Samsung and Cadence have a close collaboration to advance technology and help our customers deliver competitive designs to the market efficiently,” said Sangyun Kim, Vice President and head of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “Our joint efforts enable customers to utilize Samsung’s latest process and technology innovations to push the limits for the most advanced AI, hyperscale computing and mobile SoC designs.”

