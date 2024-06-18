Faraday to Exhibit Next-gen ASIC Solutions at DAC 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- June 18, 2024 -- Faraday Technology Corporation, a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, will exhibit at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) on June 24-26, 2024, in San Francisco, CA, USA. Faraday will showcase its recent collaborations with Arm Automotive Ecosystem and Arm Total Design.

The Arm automotive ecosystem will enable customers to leverage the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology and Cortex-A720AE IP to accelerate the development of AI-enabled vehicle ASICs with a focus on safety, efficiency, and quality.

In its partnership with Arm Total Design, Faraday leverages its design proficiency and Arm’s Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) to deliver SOCs with unparalleled performance and efficiency for cutting-edge cloud and high-performance computing (HPC).

Faraday will also discuss its engagement models for Design Implementation Services (DIS) and comprehensive 3DIC packaging integration tailored to diverse customer requirements. Faraday’s strong collaborative manufacturing network, including Intel Foundry, Samsung Foundry, and UMC, provides mature and leading-edge nodes to optimize performance, power, area (PPA), and costs.

"We are excited to showcase our advanced ASIC solutions at DAC," said K.H. Lee, President of Faraday USA. "Our expertise in Arm Neoverse CSS design, Arm Cortex-A720AE integration, and 3DIC packaging interposer design and implementation positions us well to support our customers' most innovative projects. We look forward to reconnecting with our partners at the event and helping more customers bring their product development plans to fruition."

Visit Faraday's booth at #2450 to explore Faraday’s latest ASIC and IP solutions.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

