Rapidus Set to Open 2-nm Pilot Fab, CEO Says
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 19, 2024)
Japanese startup foundry Rapidus is set to open the company’s 2-nm pilot fab in April 2025, CEO Atsuyoshi Koike told EE Times in an interview. The big hurdles for the new rival of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Samsung still lie ahead, according to an analyst who recently visited Rapidus in Japan.
Rapidus and TSMC are two chipmakers that the Japanese government is counting on to rebuild the nation’s declining semiconductor industry. Rapidus, if successful, will make leading-edge 2-nm chips, while TSMC will make less advanced silicon at its established base in Kumamoto, Japan.
