Flex Logix Celebrates 10 Years of Success and Innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – June 24th, 2024 – Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and reconfigurable DSP/SDR/AI solutions, is proud to announce the celebration of our 10th anniversary. Since its inception in 2014, Flex Logix has delivered reconfigurable hardware solutions that accelerate algorithms and extend product life of many devices.

Over the past decade, Flex Logix has transformed from a modest startup to the leading provider of embedded FPGA IPwith the most customers and most nodes supported. Through unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company has successfully filed over 100 patents and applications resulting in the best performance, power and area in the industry. Working closely with the world's leading foundries, Flex Logix has ported its IP to a broad range of popular process nodes, from 180nm to 5nm, with 18A development underway - showcasing the company's commitment to technological innovation.

Flex Logix, a customer-driven company, is excited to announce the release of EFLX version 3.0 and the upcoming eXpreso compiler tool. These new offerings set new industry standards for performance and efficiency to support on-chip reconfigurability needs of over 1 million LUTs. Flex Logix continues to innovate with their signal processing IP, InferX. InferX has blazing performance achieving up to dozens of TeraMACs/second and is optimized to accelerate customer applications including FFT, FIR, IIR, Beam Forming, Matrix/Vector operations, Matrix Inversions, Kalman functions and more. “This IP sets a new standard for performance per watt per area” said Cheng Wang, CTO. “InferX has been architected to work with EFLX eFPGA IP enabling high performance signal processing solutions today.”

With over 25 worldwide customers and over 40 design wins, Flex Logix IP has been utilized in many applications from interface expansion, software acceleration, security, cryptography, finance, and packet and signal processing. “Flex Logix is incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees and supportive partners who have been integral to our success in this journey,” said Geoff Tate, CEO. “This anniversary is a testament to the vision and years of hard work by our employees and we are very excited about the potential that lies ahead.”

Interested in Flex Logix IP? Visit our website at https://flex-logix.com or email us at info@flex-logix.com. We'd love to meet you at the Design Automation Conference in San Francisco from June 24-26 at booth #1327, where we can discuss the many use cases and benefits of our IP.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA, DSP/SDR and AI Inference solutions for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable DSP/SDR/AI is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm, 3nm and 18A in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.





