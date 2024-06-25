Comcores Unveils Industry-First MAC Privacy Protection IP for Enhanced Ethernet Security

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25, 2024 – Comcores, a leading supplier of Ethernet-based IP solutions as well as an innovator in 5G wireless and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) solutions, announces the availability of its cutting-edge MAC Privacy Protection IP, keeping in mind the evolving security needs of Ethernet networks, especially low and high-speed Ethernet used in cloud, data center, 5G, industrial, and automotive networks.

This fully compliant solution enhances Ethernet Layer 2 security, focusing on port and data privacy as specified in IEEE 802.1AEdk-2023, and supplements the existing MACsec capabilities of authentication, confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection.

The MAC Privacy Protection IP adds encryption to MAC addresses; this prevents the association of MAC addresses to particular devices, limiting an attacker from tracking interactions between particular nodes or network-based services. The IP also adds padding and scheduled transmission to Ethernet frames. This prevents the correlation of Ethernet frame sizes and their transmission timing with particular network applications or with the details of those applications.

MAC Privacy Protection





Comcores’ MAC Privacy Protection IP core allows multiple privacy mapping rules for traffic differentiation. It supports both individual frame protection (Privacy Frame Processing) and express/preemptable frame protection (Privacy Channel Processing).

The IP is designed for seamless interfacing with Comcores’ or third-party MACsec, MAC, PCS, and TSN Switch IPs. It can be delivered with 8-bit and 64-bit AXI-S input and output data interfaces.

Comcores also provides a software tool for seamless integration with MACsec and the key agreement protocol.

For inquiries about the MAC Privacy Protection IP, write to us at sales@comcores.com or visit our website at www.comcores.com for more.

About Comcores

Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions with a focus on Ethernet, Wireless Fronthaul for ORAN and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-ofthe- art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors and drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.

