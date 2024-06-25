X-Silicon Introduces the World's First Vulkan Driver Implementation for RISC-V, Enabling an entire Ecosystem of 3D Graphics, AI and Compute for Low-Power, Mobile, Edge and IOT Devices

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 -- X-Silicon is demonstrating the 1st Vulkan™ Software Rendering Platform capability running on the RISC-V Architecture. This opens up a new segment of low-power and high-performance mobile device 3D graphics and compute capabilities, with Android™ on RISC-V.

Vulkan™ developed by Khronos Group™ is designed for high-performance 3D graphics and games and parallel computing. Vulkan™ provides multithreading, unified graphics and compute kernels and explicit control over memory synchronization.

The Vulkan™ API is an industry standard low-level cross-platform graphics and compute middleware that provides more direct control over the GPU hardware than legacy APIs like OpenGL. This enables developers to architect custom middleware that make optimum use of the hardware.

X-Silicon is planning to define a new embedded subset of Vulkan standard in cooperation with industry and standards partners, akin to OpenGL/ES, which was invented by the X-Silicon team. This standard aims to provide 3D graphics capability on low-end, low-memory footprint, power conscious devices such as mobile devices, smart watches, wearables and IOT devices.

X-Silicon is developing hardware IP blocks (C-GTPU) that accelerate the Vulkan API and provide developers with open access to its DGX™ Graphics Extensions.

"We have Vulkan content running in software on RISC-V silicon at an average of 20+ FPS. Our hardware accelerators in development and additional software optimizations will give greater than 100x performance uplift," said Colin McKellar, Senior Director of Engineering at X-Silicon.

Videos running Vulkan on RISC-V:

"We are excited to be the 1st to demonstrate compelling 3D content on our RISC-V Enabled Vulkan software rendering platform," said Dan Nilsson CEO X-Silicon. "Our platform shows the 3D Developers that there is a new viable platform to deploy rich content on RISC-V as an alternative for device manufacturers."

"Open systems and APIs have proven their success and necessity for decades, supported by major companies from the semiconductor to supercomputer sectors," said Dr. Jon Peddie, President of Jon Peddie Research. "RISC-V and the Vulkan API are open systems. Integrating them makes sense but is challenging. X-Silicon has been perfecting this integration in stealth mode for years and is now ready to license their innovation to others, likely receiving a positive reception."

About X-Silicon

X-Silicon is creating a software, hardware and graphics IP platform designed for Personal and Intelligent AI and edge devices, IOT and servers. Our graphics software running on X-86/ARM/RISC-V accelerates compute AI/ML, vision and provides 2D/3D graphics in most cases with-out a GPU which brings incredible 3D graphics to mobile, edge and IOT devices. Our innovative open unified CPU-GPU (C-GTPU) with integrated memory is low power and cost with high performance scalable cores enables Personal and Intelligent Cognitive AI and edge devices, IOT and low power scalable servers. This IP platform design leverages RISC-V for AI, Imaging, 3D, Vision, HPC/Simulation, smartphones, wearables, IOT and VR. We license software and IP to OEMs, SOC and partner with silicon providers to enable billions of next generation graphics and low power and scalable devices and servers. Our experienced team has commercialized 3B+ chips and has 14 patents.





