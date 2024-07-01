STMicroelectronics restructures for the AI age
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (June 28, 2024)
STMicroelectronics is fundamentally restructuring its business for the AI age, introducing predictive qualification and fully automated IP, library, test and packaging.
ST aims to introduce new business structures and manufacturing and test strategies along with IP and chip designs in three quarters rather than two to three years using AI and digital twins.
“We have a lot of IP and traditionally the way we created IP was 80% in silicon and 20% for the rest but that created a monster that was difficult to qualify,” said Fabio Gualandris, president of manufacturing, quality and technology at ST Microelectronics at the Leti Innovation Days this week in Grenoble, France.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- NVIDIA to Acquire Arm for $40 Billion, Creating World's Premier Computing Company for the Age of AI
- Calypto Delivers Fully Automated Sequential Optimization Flow for High-performance IP Blocks
- Certess Announces Broad Adoption of its Functional Qualification Solution by STMicroelectronics
- STMicroelectronics Announces Complete Fully Integrated NFC (Near Field Communication) System-on-Chip
- Synopsys IC Compiler Enables Fully Automated 65-Nanometer Implementation Flow For ARM Cortex-A8 Processor
Breaking News
- STMicroelectronics restructures for the AI age
- Altair Signs Agreement to Acquire Metrics Design Automation Inc. Expands Footprint in EDA Industry
- Arteris Joins Russell 2000® Index
- Creating a Center of Excellence for IC Design
- Lattice Introduces New Secure Control FPGA Family with Advanced Crypto-Agility and Hardware Root of Trust
Most Popular
- Cadence Expands System IP Portfolio with Network on Chip to Optimize Electronic System Connectivity
- Tenstorrent To Offer AI Workstation For Developers
- X-Silicon Introduces the World's First Vulkan Driver Implementation for RISC-V, Enabling an entire Ecosystem of 3D Graphics, AI and Compute for Low-Power, Mobile, Edge and IOT Devices
- Semidynamics releases Tensor Unit efficiency data for its new All-In-One AI IP
- Faraday Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Target Advanced Applications