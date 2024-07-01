STMicroelectronics restructures for the AI age

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (June 28, 2024)

STMicroelectronics is fundamentally restructuring its business for the AI age, introducing predictive qualification and fully automated IP, library, test and packaging.

ST aims to introduce new business structures and manufacturing and test strategies along with IP and chip designs in three quarters rather than two to three years using AI and digital twins.

“We have a lot of IP and traditionally the way we created IP was 80% in silicon and 20% for the rest but that created a monster that was difficult to qualify,” said Fabio Gualandris, president of manufacturing, quality and technology at ST Microelectronics at the Leti Innovation Days this week in Grenoble, France.

