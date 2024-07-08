QuickLogic Announces $5.26 Million Contract Award
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2024 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, ruggedized FPGAs and endpoint AI solutions, announced today it has been awarded a $5.26 million Contract to continue the development and demonstration of a Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) high reliability Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology to support identified and future Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and space system requirements.
"QuickLogic is honored to have been chosen by the US Government to continue as the Prime Contractor for this highly specialized and mission critical program," said Brian Faith president and CEO of QuickLogic. "This project builds on the company's 30+ year heritage of delivering FPGA technology to Aerospace companies and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and will extend our capabilities to support SRH design objectives."
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.com.
