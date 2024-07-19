Tata Technologies partners with Arm to drive innovation in software-defined vehicles (SDVs)

Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, India -- July 19, 2024 --Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering and product development digital services company, has announced a strategic partnership with Arm aimed at driving innovation in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Combining Tata Technologies’ rich automotive domain expertise and software capabilities with high-performance, power-efficient Arm® Automotive Enhanced (AE) technologies, this partnership strives to reduce the development time of SDVs for automotive OEMs.

The automotive industry is transforming towards SDVs, driven by the growing demand for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles. The evolution of SDVs demands sophisticated software seamlessly integrating with hardware to enhance functionality, safety, and user experiences. As part of this strategic partnership, Tata Technologies will develop a SOAFEE reference architecture stack using the Arm AE portfolio and Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) for Automotive, along with enabling a cloud-native development framework integrating a variety of DevSecOps and virtual platform solutions to shift-left the development of SDVs, accelerating the time to market for automakers.

This partnership builds on the momentum from CES 2024 and Mobile World Congress 2024, where Tata Technologies and Arm jointly demonstrated a cloud-native reference software architecture for SDVs on Arm SoCs. These solutions were presented at Embedded World 2024 on the newly launched Arm Cortex®-A720AE in a virtualised environment, realising a shift-left strategy for safety-critical vehicle software running on heterogeneous computing systems.

Speaking on the partnership, Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Technologies, said, “We are excited about this collaboration with Arm, which underscores Tata Technologies’ commitment to engineering a better world by enabling the automotive industry to realise connected, autonomous and sustainable products that deliver great customer experience. As a strategic partner of Arm, we are developing innovative solutions leveraging their advanced Arm AE technology, and we expect this collaboration to deliver significant time-to-market benefits for the whole automotive industry. We are optimistic about the future of our partnership and the transformative impact it will have on shaping the future of mobility.”

Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Line of Business, Arm, commented on the collaboration: “Vehicle electronics are becoming increasingly complex with the need for more AI and software to improve user experiences and advance autonomy. This partnership combines the high-performance, power-efficient and functional safety leadership of the Arm AE technology platform and the time-to-market advantages of our CSS for Automotive with the automotive software expertise from Tata Technologies to empower our mutual customers to accelerate the development of AI-enabled vehicles.”

The collaboration signals a promising future in developing and deploying cloud-native solutions for future next-gen vehicles. With 25 years of expertise in product engineering and digital services, along with a proven track record in delivering engineering solutions to the automotive industry, Tata Technologies is well-positioned to meet the needs of SDVs. Moreover, it will enable rapid prototyping, testing, and deployment of SDV technologies, unlocking new opportunities for developers and accelerating the time to market for leading OEMs.

About Tata Technologies:

Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH) is a global product engineering and digital services company focused on fulfilling our mission of helping the world drive, fly, build, and farm by enabling our customers to realise better products and deliver better experiences. Tata Technologies is the strategic engineering partner businesses turn to when they aspire to be better. Manufacturing companies rely on us to enable them to conceptualise, develop, and realise better products that are safer and cleaner, as well as improve the quality of life for all the stakeholders, helping us achieve our vision of #EngineeringABetterWorld. For more, visit us at https://www.tatatechnologies.com or learn more here.





