U.S.-China Tech War Likely to Escalate, Analysts Say

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (July 17, 2024)

The U.S.-China tech war is likely to escalate in this U.S. presidential election year and afterward, according to analysts interviewed by EE Times. Huawei and companies that are part of its ecosystem face more U.S. sanctions in a new effort to blunt China’s AI progress, experts say.

During its final months, the Biden administration will try to implement several measures that have been in the planning stages during the last two years, according to Paul Triolo, who advises global tech clients at Washington, D.C.-based Albright Stonebridge Group.

