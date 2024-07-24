Comcores supports BAE systems as a key partner with JESD204C IP
Copenhagen, Denmark, July 24, 2024 – Comcores, a leading provider of high-performance and silicon-proven digital IP cores is chosen by BAE Systems as a key partner for the STEAM PIPE project to supply JESD204C IP.
Comcores JESD204C IP supports BAE systems with their development and delivery of advanced microelectronics for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base as part of their Strategic Transition of Microelectronics to Accelerate Modernization by Prototyping and Innovating in the Packaging Ecosystem (STEAM PIPE) project – https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/bae-systems-to-deliver-advanced-microelectronics-to-u-s--defense-industrial-base
This collaboration underscores Comcores’ dedication to working closely with industry leaders to provide top-quality, innovative solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace and defence segments.
The JESD204C controller IP from Comcores is a highly optimized and silicon-agnostic implementation of the JEDEC JESD204C.1 serial interface standard. The IP core supports line speeds up to 32.5 Gbps per lane with 64b/66b encoding and includes full backwards compatibility with JESD204B and its 8b/10b encoding. The IP comes with the widest parameter set available and has gone through extensive testing.
For inquiries about the JESD204C IP, write to us at sales@comcores.com or visit our website at www.comcores.com for more.
About Comcores
Comcores is a leading supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions for Ethernet-based solutions, wireless systems, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-of-the-art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors and drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building digital IPs for ASIC projects and our deep understanding of Ethernet-based networks and digital radio systems make Comcores the ideal part for projects that require state-of-the-art and high-quality solutions.
To know more about our products and solutions please visit us at www.comcores.com
