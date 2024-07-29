Release of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards Is Imminent

By Robert Huntley, EETimes Europe (July 23, 2024)

EE Times Europe caught up with Joppe Bos, a cryptographic researcher at NXP Semiconductors and co-author of one of the selected algorithms, to learn the current status of the standardization process.

As the quantum computing industry advances and the possibility of large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computing becomes ever nearer, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is paramount. Cybersecurity professionals eagerly await the publication of the selected algorithm standards by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which are in the final stages of industry consultations and ratification. Starting in 2016, NIST has been instrumental in leading global efforts to define cryptographic algorithms capable of resisting brute-force attempts by quantum computers to compromise them.

