RAAAM Memory Technologies Secures 5.25M€ from the European Innovation Council for its Groundbreaking On-Chip Memory Solution

Petach Tikva, Israel July 29, 2024 – RAAAM Memory Technologies, a start-up company that invented a groundbreaking solution to implement on-chip memory, announced today that it has been awarded with 5.25M€ from the European Innovation Council (EIC). The finances will be awarded via an initial grant component from the EIC Accelerator of 2.5M€ with a future equity investment component of 2.75M€ through the EIC Fund.

“We are proud to be one of the 68 companies chosen from 969 from 17 different countries. Beyond the financial contribution, this funding is an important validation of our technology” said Robert Giterman, RAAAM’s Co-Founder and CEO.

About RAAAM Memory Technologies

RAAAM‘s GCRAM is the most cost-effective on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry, providing up-to 50% silicon area reduction and up-to 10X reduced power consumption over SRAM, and it is fully compatible with the standard CMOS fabrication flow, requiring no additional process steps or cost.

RAAAM‘s patented technology enables the extension of Moore’s Law for on-chip memories and can be used by semiconductor companies as a drop-in replacement for SRAM in their chips.

Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in Israel with R&D center in Switzerland.





