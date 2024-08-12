16-Bit, 5MSPS SAR ADC IP Core Silicon-Proven: Delivers Superior Dynamic Performance with Flexible Resolution Modes for Next-Generation Applications

August 12, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s 16-bit 5Msps SAR ADC IP Core, fully silicon-proven ready for licensing. This cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the performance and efficiency of a wide range of electronic devices, from advanced consumer electronics to critical medical and industrial applications.

Key Features:

High-Resolution Conversion: Supports multiple resolution modes with 16-bit, 14-bit, 12-bit, and 10-bit options, allowing for versatile application adaptability. Fast Conversion Rate: Achieves up to 5MS/s conversion rate, making it ideal for high-speed data acquisition systems. Superior Dynamic Performance: Exhibits an impressive SNDR of 82 dB, THD of -92 dB, and ENOB of 13.5, ensuring high fidelity in data conversion. Versatile Input Options: Features rail-to-rail inputs with support for both single-ended and differential inputs, providing design flexibility. Integrated Analog Input Multiplexer: Includes a 4:1 analog input multiplexer, enabling seamless switching between multiple input channels. Efficient Self-Calibration: Equipped with a robust self-calibration engine that performs offset and gain-error correction, enhancing overall accuracy and reliability. Flexible Operating Modes: Supports both single and continuous conversion modes, with an extended sampling-time option for varied operational requirements. Ultra-Wide Power Supply Range: Operates within a broad analog supply range of 3.3V down to 1.8V and a digital supply of 1.1V ±10%, making it suitable for a wide array of system architectures. Low-Noise and Low-Power Modes: Offers a low-noise mode with enhanced SNDR for high precision tasks, and a low-power mode for energy-efficient operation in reduced speed scenarios. Compact and Efficient: Occupies a minimal area of 0.26mm² and consumes just 2.5mA at 5MS/s, providing an optimal balance of performance and power efficiency. Extended Temperature Range: Operates reliably across a temperature range of -40°C to +125°C, making it suitable for use in harsh environments.

This cutting-edge SAR ADC IP is ideal for use in automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics applications, where precision, speed, and reliability are paramount. With its silicon-proven design, this IP is ready for immediate integration into your next product design.

For more information about the 16-bit 5Msps SAR ADC IP and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact mini@t-2-m.com

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability:

These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo





