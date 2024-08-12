Qualitas Semiconductor Expands Licensing Agreement with Key South Korean Fabless company

SEOUL, South Korea – August 12, 2024 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (QUALITAS, KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interface IP, has entered into a substantial licensing agreement with a leading fabless company based in South Korea. This partnership will see Qualitas providing cutting-edge 5nm FinFET PCIe Gen4 and MIPI D-PHY IP solutions, primarily aimed at enhancing automotive infotainment systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) through application processors.

Qualitas is the first in Korea to successfully develop PCIe 6.0 this year. The company has secured its second significant agreement this year with a PCIe 4.0 contract, following an earlier collaboration with a Chinese client. The growing number of PCIe solution contracts reflects Qualitas’s forward-looking investment in research and development, anticipating the increasing specifications and market demands for technology.

Qualitas Semiconductor’s MIPI solution has been successfully implemented in Ambarella’s automotive AI chip, the CVflow® engine, earlier this year, demonstrating proven performance and quality. This solution is applied in automotive SoCs and meets the Automotive Electronic Council’s AEC-Q100 international standard for Grade 2 conditions, ensuring reliability within operational temperatures ranging from -40°C to +105°C.

With proactive steps, Qualitas is aligning its offerings with the increasing demand for semiconductor components in high-performance AI and automotive chips. The company has also begun collaborating with TUV Rheinland Korea to achieve certification for ‘ISO 26262 (Automotive Functional Safety)’, reinforcing its dedication to the functional safety of automotive electronics.

“Due to the rapid changes in semiconductor technology driven by the AI technology, our sustained investment and collaborative research have enabled us to secure significant licensing agreements globally and within South Korea,” remarked Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas. He also added “We have received numerous interests in our solutions from clients and we are optimistic about finalizing several deals in the latter half of the year.”

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems and displays. Qualitas specializes in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. Qualitas operates our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services. Moreover, Qualitas has established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com





