SMIC Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

Shanghai, China – August 8, 2024 – Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 00981; SSE STAR MARKET: 688981) (“SMIC”, the “Company” or “we”), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue was $1,901.3million in 2Q24, compared to $1,750.2 million in 1Q24, and $1,560.4 million in 2Q23.

Gross profit was $265.1million in 2Q24, compared to $239.7 million in 1Q24, and $316.5 million in 2Q23.

Gross margin was 13.9% in 2Q24, compared to 13.7% in 1Q24 and 20.3% in 2Q23.

The following statements are forward looking statements based on current expectations and involved risks and uncertainties.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

The Company expects (in accordance with IFRSs):

Revenue toincrease by 13% to 15% QoQ.

Gross margin to range from 18% to 20%.

The Management Comments

The Company’s revenue and gross margin both beat guidance in the second quarter. Revenue increased by 9% sequentially to $1.9 billion, of which, 8-inch equivalent wafer shipments increased by 18% sequentially to more than 2.11 million, and blended ASP declined by 8% sequentially due to the changes in product mix.

In the third quarter, the Company’s guidance is: revenue is expected to grow 13% to 15% sequentially, gross margin is expected to be in the range of 18% to 20%.

The Company will continue to dedicate in wafer manufacturing, create vision-based strategic plans, and embrace headwinds and opportunities.

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Time: 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ic2kiuq7/

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9be07cbe39cb4e2daf380f1b426ec2b6

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 00981; SSE STAR MARKET: 688981) is one of the leading foundries in the world and is the front runner in manufacturing capability, manufacturing scale, and comprehensive service in the Chinese Mainland. SMIC Group provides semiconductor foundry and technology services to global customers on 8-inch and 12-inch wafers. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC Group has an international manufacturing and service base, with 8-inch and 12-inch wafer fabrication facilities in Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin and Shenzhen. SMIC Group also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, China.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.





