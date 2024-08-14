CEO interview: Coby Hanoch, Weebit Nano on ReRAM for AI
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (August 13, 2024)
Embedded chip developers are facing a major challenge. Non-volatile flash memory no longer scales below 28nm, and there is no established alternative. For many years, this didn’t matter.
But now the development of in memory computing and neuromorphic AI architecture is driving significantly higher demand for memory on leading edge process technologies, Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano tells Nick Flaherty of eeNews Europe.
One technology proposed for next generation microcontrollers is resistive RAM (ReRAM), which for Weebit has been in development for nearly a decade using technology from French research lab CEA-Leti.
