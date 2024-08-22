Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.526 billion, compared to $1.354 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

"Our strong third quarter results and expectations for a record year continue to demonstrate the resiliency of Synopsys' business," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "The complexity and pace of technology innovation is accelerating as silicon and systems companies race to capitalize on AI in this era of pervasive intelligence. Synopsys is mission-critical to technology innovation and our customer set is expanding as more companies in more industries define and optimize system performance at the silicon level."

"Synopsys delivered an excellent third quarter, setting a new quarterly revenue record and achieving non-GAAP EPS above our guidance range," said Shelagh Glaser, CFO of Synopsys. "The strong momentum across the business is a result of our leadership products and relentless execution. For the full year, we expect to achieve revenue growth of approximately 15% and non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately 24% while expanding non-GAAP operating margin by two points."

Continuing Operations

On May 5, 2024, Synopsys entered into an agreement to sell its Software Integrity business. Unless otherwise noted, Synopsys' Software Integrity business has been presented as a discontinued operation in the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented herein and all financial results and targets are presented herein on a continuing operations basis.

GAAP Results

On a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $425.9 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to $335.7 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $535.5 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $419.0 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes our advanced silicon design, verification products and services, system integration products and services, digital, custom and field programmable gate array IC design software, verification software and hardware products, manufacturing software products and other and (2) Design IP, which includes our Synopsys IP portfolio.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The fiscal year targets include the impact of an extra week in fiscal year 2024, which was included in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets (1)(2)

(in millions except per share amounts)

Range for Three Months Ending Range for Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2024 October 31, 2024 Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,614 $ 1,644 $ 6,105 $ 6,135 GAAP Expenses $ 1,210 $ 1,230 $ 4,577 $ 4,597 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 1,027 $ 1,037 $ 3,760 $ 3,770 Non-GAAP Interest and Other Income (Expense), net $ 8 $ 10 $ 41 $ 43 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 15 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 157 155 157 GAAP EPS $ 2.25 $ 2.39 $ 9.71 $ 9.85 Non-GAAP EPS $ 3.27 $ 3.32 $ 13.07 $ 13.12 Operating Cash Flow ~ $1,300 Free Cash Flow(3) ~ $1,100 Capital Expenditures ~ $200

(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and its fiscal year 2024 will end on November 2, 2024. For presentation purposes, we refer to the

closest calendar month end. The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 included one extra week.

(2) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

(3) Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalization of software development costs.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and a discussion of the financial targets that we are not able to reconcile without unreasonable efforts, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at investor.synopsys.com. Synopsys uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about Synopsys and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 in December 2024.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call, the information contained in the financial supplement and the corporate overview presentation, each of which are available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com (collectively, the "Earnings Materials"), represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of August 21, 2024. Although these Earnings Materials will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this press release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed on or before September 12, 2024.

Financial tables

About Synopsys

