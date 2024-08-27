GigaDevice Semiconductor expands its Arm MCU product roadmap through Arm Total Access ​

Beijing, China -- August 27, 2024 — GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash Memory, 32-bit Microcontrollers (MCUs), Sensors, and Power Management technologies, announces it has signed an Arm® Total Access (ATA) licensing agreement, laying the foundation for ongoing advancement in the design of embedded chips and the strategic expansion of its GD32 MCU product roadmap.

To support the development of leading products, Arm Total Access will provide GigaDevice with access to the widest range of Arm technology and compute solutions, tools and models, support and training, as well as software and physical design in a single subscription. It will enable GigaDevice’s engineering team to freely use and explore a broad range of compute solutions best suited to its diverse MCU portfolio, which targets multiple industry segments.

Since the launch of China's first Arm-based GD32 MCU series in 2013, GigaDevice has grown into a leader in the China general-purpose microcontroller market. Over the past decade, GigaDevice has continuously expanded its range of general-purpose MCU product matrices based on various Arm technology. It now offers 51 series with over 600 different model options, serving more than 20,000 customers globally, and has shipped in total more than 1.5 billion units. GigaDevice has successfully met a wide array of application requirements, including high performance, low power consumption, wide voltage range, strong real-time performance, wireless connectivity, and automotive-grade specifications, by building a comprehensive Arm-based general-purpose MCU ecosystem that covers the high, middle, and low-end market segments.

“We are extremely pleased to become the first MCU semiconductor design company to license Arm Total Access in China. Arm has been a critical partner to GigaDevice’s product strategy, which was designed to address future compute needs,” said Vincent Li, GigaDevice CTO and General Manager of the MCU Business Unit, “Choosing Arm Total Access, a highly flexible subscription-based licensing model, demonstrates our commitment to develop our future products based on the mature and market-proven compute architecture, fulfilling high-performance IoT needs.”

“Greater intelligence, lower power and increased flexibility are required to address the increasing number of new AIoT applications emerging across diverse use cases,” said Chloe Ma, VP China GTM, IoT Line of Business, Arm. “Arm Total Access will give GigaDevice the freedom to innovate on the world’s most pervasive compute platform and meet the demands of the next generation of high-performance AIoT applications.”

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. (SSE Stock Code 603986) is a leading global fabless supplier. The company was founded in April 2005 with branch offices in many countries and regions worldwide, providing local support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines – Flash memory, MCU, sensor, and power as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking, and communications. GigaDevice management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications. Constantly looking to expand the technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed multiple strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com





