CEVA Wins Prestigious OFweek China Automotive Industry Award 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, announced today that its Ceva-Waves UWB, a low-power ultra-wideband IP for mobile, automotive, consumer and IoT applications, has been named a winner of the Cabin-Driving Integrated Technology Breakthrough Award at the prestigious OFweek automotive industry awards in China.

Ceva-Waves UWB is a low power ultra-wideband (UWB) MAC and PHY platform IP based on 802.15.4 HRP, FiRa 2.0, and the Car Connectivity Consortium Digital Key 3.0 (CCC DK3.0) requirements. It delivers secure, centimeter-level accuracy and robust location information through Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging and Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) processing. It also comes with Doppler Radar support for presence / gesture detection, designed for demanding applications including Euro-NCAP child presence detection in automotive safety. Ceva-Waves UWB has been licensed for automotive sensing applications with global automotive semiconductor leaders in China and Japan.

"We are proud to have been honored with the prestigious OFWeek automotive breakthrough award for our UWB IP," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless IoT Business Unit at Ceva. "UWB is set to play a prominent role both inside and outside the car, with many potential applications from sensing to secure connectivity. This award serves to highlight our UWB IP within the automotive semiconductor industry and we look forward to seeing our customers bringing their Ceva-powered UWB products to market."

The OFweek China Automotive Industry Awards 2024 celebrate outstanding automotive products in China, attracting entries from both domestic and international manufacturers. The rigorous evaluation process considered factors such as technological innovation, real-world applications, growth potential, investment appeal, and industry leadership. From this, a shortlist was created for engineers and the public in China to vote on, to select the top automotive product of the year.

Ceva-Waves UWB is ideal for deployment in a range of applications, spanning automotive secure digital key functionality and in-cabin Child Presence Detection (CPD), general power-saving presence detection in laptops, TVs and smart buildings, indoor navigation, asset tracking tags and real-time location services (RTLS), and tap-free payment. It consists of a power-optimized hardware MAC and PHY solution, incorporating advanced interference suppression from Wi-Fi signals, and complemented by comprehensive software packages for FiRa 2.0 MAC, CCC DK3.0 MAC, and Radar. The software is portable to the desired MCU, such as ARM or RISC-V. Ceva also offers an extensive family of DSP/NPU platforms, such as the Ceva-BX™ family, and the Ceva-NeuPro-Nano, which are ideal for running intensive signal processing applications like radar. A flexible radio interface enables Ceva-Waves UWB to be deployed with customers' own RF technology or with Ceva partners' RF IP. Addressing a wide range of use-cases, the Ceva-Waves UWB platform IP is architected for seamless integration with the Ceva-Waves Bluetooth IP in multi-mode low power wireless SoCs. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/rivierawaves-uwb-platform/.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

