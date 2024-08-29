Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (August 28, 2024)

Respected semiconductor executive and investor Lip-Bu Tan has resigned from the board of struggling chip company Intel after differences with CEO Pat Gelsinger over the company’s revival plan, according to Reuters.

Intel posted a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on August 22 saying that Tan had informed the company on August 19 that he had resigned from the board effective immediately. In the filing Intel quoted Tan saying: “This is a personal decision based on a need to reprioritize various commitments and I remain supportive of the company and its important work.”

