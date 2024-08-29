Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (August 28, 2024)
Respected semiconductor executive and investor Lip-Bu Tan has resigned from the board of struggling chip company Intel after differences with CEO Pat Gelsinger over the company’s revival plan, according to Reuters.
Intel posted a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on August 22 saying that Tan had informed the company on August 19 that he had resigned from the board effective immediately. In the filing Intel quoted Tan saying: “This is a personal decision based on a need to reprioritize various commitments and I remain supportive of the company and its important work.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Intel Elects Lip-Bu Tan to Its Board of Directors
- Cadence Announces Anirudh Devgan to Become CEO in December 2021; Lip-Bu Tan to Transition to Role of Executive Chairman at That Time
- Lip-Bu Tan Joins Aquantia Board of Directors
- Ittiam Announces Induction of Lip-Bu Tan to the Company Board
- Walden International Chairman & Founder Lip-Bu Tan joins the Cosmic Circuits Board of Directors
Breaking News
- Efficient and GlobalFoundries Partner to Enable a New Category of Ultra Energy-Efficient, High-Performance Processors
- Senior Intel CPU architects splinter to develop RISC-V processors - veterans establish AheadComputing
- Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters
- Arasan Announces immediate availability of its I3C Host / Device Dual Role Controller IP
- Resiltech and Andes Technology Announce Collaboration to Deliver Advanced STL Solutions for Andes Automotive-Grade RISC-V Processor IP
Most Popular
- Xiphera Announces Quantum-Resistant Secure Boot
- Kudelski IoT Security IP Audit Provides High Level of Confidence for Semiconductor Manufacturers Seeking Common Criteria Certification
- PQShield and SiFive collaborate to advance post-quantum cryptography in RISC-V
- CEVA Wins Prestigious OFweek China Automotive Industry Award 2024
- Crypto Quantique Unveils Open-Source Randomness Test Suite for Physical Unclonable Functions