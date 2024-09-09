Qualitas Semiconductor Enters into Landmark the World's 1st 2nm MIPI DCPHY Licensing Agreement with Leading U.S. Fabless Company

SEOUL, South Korea – September 9, 2024 – Qualitas Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider in high-speed interface IP, announced a groundbreaking licensing agreement with a major fabless company based in the United States. This agreement highlights Qualitas' cutting-edge 2nm GAAFET MIPI DCPHY IP solutions, designed to enhance SoC(System on Chip) design architecture.

The 2nm process represents a significant leap forward in semiconductor innovation, offering unprecedented performance, power efficiency, and scalability.

Since 2019, Qualitas has been at the forefront of MIPI IP solution development, recognized globally for its robust and reliable IP offerings. This achievement was made possible through bold investments and proactive technology development. Following the PCIe 4.0 solution contract earlier this year, this latest agreement further demonstrates Qualitas’s global technological competitiveness and its ability to secure a production track record.

This landmark licensing agreement opens the door to the widespread adoption of 2nm technology in the semiconductor industry, unlocking new possibilities for SoC design process.

"This agreement is a milestone for both Qualitas and the semiconductor industry, marking the significant moment of deploying the most advanced 2nm process" said Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas. “And we remain committed to advancing our technology to support the evolving needs of the high-speed interconnect IP."

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems and displays. Qualitas specializes in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. Qualitas operates our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services. Moreover, Qualitas has established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com





