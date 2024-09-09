Design And Reuse

Qualitas Semiconductor Enters into Landmark the World's 1st 2nm MIPI DCPHY Licensing Agreement with Leading U.S. Fabless Company


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Qualitas Semiconductor Hot IP

 
See Qualitas Semiconductor IP >>

Related News

 
See Qualitas Semiconductor Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com