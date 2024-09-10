Arteris Interconnect IP Selected by VeriSilicon for High-Performance SoC Design
Arteris FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP physical awareness feature enhances timing closure, alleviates wire congestion and reduces design iterations for more reliable chip design
CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a one-stop custom silicon service and semiconductor IP licensing service provider, has licensed Arteris FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP. This physically aware interconnect IP offers enhanced cost and design efficiency, scalability and reliability for VeriSilicon’s high-performance data center SoC solutions.
VeriSilicon’s custom silicon service spans chip definition to tape-out and mass production, along with silicon-proven, platform-based solutions that accelerate design cycles. The company has a proven track record of successfully implementing Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect technology.
“We have a long-standing business relationship with Arteris, which was one of the key factors in our decision to adopt their latest interconnect IP technology,” said Wiseway Wang, senior vice president and general manager of Custom Silicon Platform Division of VeriSilicon. “Arteris’ interconnect IP technologies have been applied in various VeriSilicon’s SoC designs like multimedia, ADAS and data center solutions. The latest FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP empowers us to design data center SoCs with high-performance computing architectures, while effectively addressing timing closure and congestion challenges to ensure on-time delivery.”
“Arteris deeply values the long-term relationship with VeriSilicon in developing cutting-edge technologies,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are thrilled to continue to support VeriSilicon with our innovative interconnect solutions.”
FlexNoC 5 enables VeriSilicon to optimize NoC interconnect logic as well as physical layouts for more reliable and efficient chip designs, reducing iterations and accelerating time to market. It handles high-bandwidth data flows, manages communication between multiple cores and its scalable design supports additional components without impacting timing closure.
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com.
