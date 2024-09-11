Rivos Selects Andes NX45 for Control Functions in Upcoming High-Performance RISC-V SoC

NX45 Becomes the Only RISC-V Core to Pass Rivos’ Rigorous Verification Process After Extensive Evaluation of Leading RISC-V Cores

San Jose, CA – Sep. 11, 2024 — Rivos Inc., a RISC-V Premier member company focused on accelerating data analytics and Generative AI workloads and Andes Technology, a leading supplier of 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and a RISC-V Founding Premier member , announced that Rivos Inc. has licensed the Andes NX45 RISC-V Processor for key control functions in their products.

Rivos was founded in 2021 by industry veterans from Google, Intel, Apple, and PA-Semi and has assembled a world class team of silicon, software, and platform engineers to build industry-leading power efficient, high performance, secure server solutions based on a high-end internally developed RISC-V CPU.

To run control and scheduling for several key functions in Rivos’ SoC, the highly configurable and extensible Andes NX45 RISC-V processor was chosen because it allows the best tradeoffs in performance and efficiency, while meeting the highest quality standards.

“We are excited to welcome Rivos Inc. to the RISC-V community and wish them tremendous success,” said Dr. Charlie Su, President & CTO of Andes Technology. “We are proud that Rivos chose the NX45 for their project. Rivos’ selection of Andes is a testament to our flexibility, development rigor, and dedication to quality.”

“The growth of the RISC-V ecosystem and customer traction has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to be part of this movement,” said Belli Kuttanna, Co-Founder and CTO at Rivos Inc. “After evaluating several leading RISC-V cores, the Andes NX45 stood out as the only core that passed our proprietary verification process with zero bugs. Its robust configuration options and ease of integration made it the clear choice as our 64-bit control core.”

Rivos recently raised over $250M in an oversubscribed series A-3 funding round to enable the company to tape out its first silicon product, expand manufacturing operations, and scale platform hardware and software engineering efforts.

Andes Technology has been delivering a full range of processing solutions for over 19 years. Launched in 2019, the AndesCore™ 45-series includes in-order 8-stage dual-issue RISC-V processors with options to support multicore, Linux, and vector processing to meet the demands of many high-end applications. Andes’ customers benefit from a full-product offering including AndeSight™ IDE, Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) and related software, and modeling, debug, and trace tools to accelerate their SoC development.

About Rivos Inc.

Rivos has assembled a world class team of silicon, software and platform designers implementing the long term vision of building industry-leading power efficient, high performance, secure server solutions, based on RISC-V, using workload-defined hardware. Rivos supports the intense requirements of the large language models and data analytics through a full solution of optimized chips; combining RISC-V CPUs, a Data Parallel Accelerator, and a reference multi-chip OCP modular server along with a full firmware-to-application open software stack. Rivos is hiring engineering talent across multiple disciplines.

About Andes Technology

Nineteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly-listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, functional safety and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2023, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 14 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com.





