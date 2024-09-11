Sondrel appoints new Head of Projects

Reading UK – September 11,2024 -- Sondrel, a leading provider of ultra-complex custom chips for leading global technology brands, has announced the appointment of Mat Rowe as its new Head of Projects.

John Chubb, Sondrel’s CEO, commented, “Mat brings an impressive wealth of experience in delivering technically complex systems, especially within the nuclear and space sectors. With a proven track record in managing multidisciplinary engineering projects, operations and commercial management, Mat will be instrumental in driving our projects forward and helping us achieve our strategic goals.

“There can be few more challenging areas to project manage than satellites except perhaps for atomic energy and he has spent nearly 40 years doing both! His impressive CV includes work for the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Oxford Space Systems, NASA, Spire Global, and the European Space Agency. No wonder he is a Fellow of the Association of Project Management. Who better to ensure our philosophy delivering projects on time and budget to agreed requirements continues!”

Mat Rowe, added, “Sondrel has an incredible wealth of engineering knowledge and skills built up over the past 20 years for creating ultra-complex custom chips. I am delighted to be part of the new leadership team that John Chubb has put together so that the company can continue to win new and exciting projects that will enable our customers to bring next generation products to market. Each project going from architectural specification to shipping silicon requires an incredibly precise level of project management and that is my speciality perfected over the past decades. After all, you just can’t make mistakes with satellites and atomic energy!”

About Sondrel

Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, ultra-complex, custom digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.

The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.

Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, India and Morocco.

