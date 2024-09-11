Logic Fruit Launches the Advanced Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer (SBC)

With Intel Xeon D-1700, the Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer offers cutting-edge performance for high-stakes applications.

Delhi/NCR, India – September 10, 2024 – Logic Fruit Technologies is excited to announce the launch of our latest innovation, the Kritin iXD 6U VPX SINGLE BOARD COMPUTER (SBC).

This cutting-edge Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) is meticulously designed to meet the rigorous demands of aerospace and defense applications.

The VPX-SBC-1700 is powered by the Intel Xeon ICE LAKE D-1700 family of processors, featuring a robust up to 10-core Intel Xeon D processor. This advanced processing capability is enhanced by Intel® AVX-512, accelerating vector processing workloads essential for Radar Processing Unit (RPU), Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR), Electronics warfare (EW), and Mission Computing.

A notable feature of the Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) is its substantial memory capacity, boasting up to 64 GB of high-capacity DDR4-2667 RAM across two independent memory channels.

Additionally, this powerful SBC supports Ethernet 100/40G and PCIe Gen4 interfaces, ensuring high-speed data transfer and connectivity. Designed as per the open VPX VITA 65 standard, it also includes dual XMC slots, offering enhanced flexibility and expansion options for aerospace and defense applications.

“With the launch of the Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer (SBC), we are establishing a new benchmark in single-board computer technology. This product, tailored to the specific needs of the Indian market, offers exceptional processing power and connectivity options designed to meet the most demanding industry requirements.”

Shashank Chaurasia, Director Technical Marketing

This Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) is a fully customizable, indigenous product that supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative, allowing customers to seamlessly upgrade or replace their existing SBCs.

For more information on the design specifications and features offered, you can contact us or download the Kritin iXD 6U VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) datasheet here.

