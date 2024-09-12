Design And Reuse

Chevin Technology, Alpha-Data & Correct Designs collaborate to deliver fast and secure data offload for NASA-JPL's Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer-3 (AVIRIS-3)


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Chevin Technology Hot IP

 
See Chevin Technology IP >>

Related News

 
See Chevin Technology Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com