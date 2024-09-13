Low jitter, low-power clock-deskew PLL operating from 6GHz to 9.5GHz on GF 22nm FDX
Logic Design Solutions launches a new version of its NVMe HOST IP Targeting embedded recorder systems
France, Gournay sur Marne -- September 13, 2024 - The new NVME-HOST-IP of Logic Design Solutions enables now random access in addition to the existing sequential access and multi-user access. FAT32 file system working in RAID0 has been added as well.
To show all of these new features, new demos, from which customers can re-use to start their project, have been done :
- Sequential access with one or two disks (RAID0) with or without FAT32.
- Random access evaluation.
- Simultaneous write access and read access (Multi users).
- CPU (C Source code provided) or State Machine (VHDL provided) Demo.
All of these features in one single IP !
The Zynq Ultra Scale + is the first FPGA family to support this new NVME HOST IP.
About Logic Design Solutions
Logic Design Solutions develops IP for FPGA, and provides engineering services ranging from consulting to products' developments. We have an expertise in fast designs and for over 30 years' experience in FPGA/PLD Design. Logic Design Solutions' IP are an excellent value. Our competitive pricing enables customers to decide easily either purchasing or developing.
More information on our company, customers and IPs can be found on www.logic-design-solutions.com
|
