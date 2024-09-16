The CAN XL Controller IP Core with a complete safety package is now available for immediate licensing to high-end automotive and consumer applications

September 16, 2024. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Production proven CAN XL Controller IP Core. Designed to meet the evolving needs of next-generation automotive and industrial applications, the CAN XL Controller IP offers superior performance and flexibility while maintaining backward compatibility with previous CAN standards.

This cutting-edge controller marks a significant advancement in Controller Area Network (CAN) technology, providing unparalleled data rates and enhanced data handling capabilities while maintaining full compatibility with existing standards.

The new CAN XL Controller IP supports data rates of up to 20 Mbit/s in XL mode, making it an ideal solution for applications that require rapid and reliable data communication. In addition to the breakthrough speed, it offers support for data fields as large as 2048 bytes, allowing for more efficient transmission of larger packets of information. Whether operating in Classic CAN mode with data rates of up to 1 Mbit/s, in CAN FD mode at 8 Mbit/s, or in the new CAN XL mode at 20 Mbit/s, the CAN XL Controller IP ensures optimal performance across various network configurations.

This IP is designed with backward compatibility, the CAN XL Controller IP seamlessly integrates with legacy CAN and CAN FD systems, making it easier for developers to upgrade existing infrastructure without the need for extensive re-engineering. This forward-thinking design provides flexibility while safeguarding investments in current technology.

In addition to its impressive performance capabilities, the CAN XL Controller IP is ISO26262 and ASIL-B certified, ensuring it meets the strict safety standards required for automotive systems. With the increasing complexity and safety requirements of modern vehicles, this certification offers peace of mind for automotive manufacturers and developers building critical safety applications.

Another standout feature of the CAN XL Controller IP is its enhanced filtering functionality, which includes up to 64 Extended ID filters. This allows for more precise filtering of messages, improving network efficiency and ensuring that the most important data is prioritized for real-time processing. Furthermore, the controller is highly adaptable to various system architectures, supporting a wide range of system interfaces, including AMBA – APB / AHB / AXI Lite Bus, Altera Avalon Bus, and Xilinx OPB Bus.

Availability:

These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Storage, Automotive, Modem Interface, Low Power Applications, Industrial and Communication System. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





