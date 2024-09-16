Complete suite of development tools, ARC development systems and operating systems for embedded software application development
intoPIX Pre-Releases New JPEG XS IP-Cores & SDK with Master and Proxy Encoding at IBC 2024
The Next Generation of intoPIX TicoXS Codecs Simplifies Live Production Workflows in Studios, Remote Production, and the Cloud
Amsterdam -- September 16, 2024 – intoPIX, the industry leader in video compression and image processing technology, is excited to announce the pre-release of the latest version of its JPEG XS IP cores and SDK, now supporting Master and Proxy encoding/decoding. This new version will be showcased at the IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, featuring live demos at the intoPIX booth.
Unlocking Master and Proxy Workflows with JPEG XS
The enhanced TicoXS IP cores and FastTicoXS SDK deliver high-performance compression with an added proxy workflow capability, providing users with a flexible, efficient method to work with lower-resolution and low-bitrate JPEG XS proxies alongside full-resolution master streams. Designed to simplify complex media workflows in studio environments, live production, and post-production, the new JPEG XS technology enables real-time, low latency, synchronized Master and Proxy workflows across a wide range of devices and applications.
This capability offers a streamlined solution for media workflows that require flexibility without compromising video quality and latency. By delivering the same content in two resolutions, teams can switch easily between the high-resolution Master stream and the lightweight Proxy stream, optimizing resources for a variety of tasks.
Key Benefits of intoPIX Master and Proxy Workflows:
- Efficient Proxy Workflows: Leverage the high-resolution Master stream and lower-resolution Proxy stream to optimize workflows, enabling more efficient use of bandwidth and storage.
- Real-Time, Low-Latency Performance: intoPIX JPEG XS delivers real-time encoding for both Master and Proxy streams with minimal latency, ideal for live production and collaborative editing.
- Flexible Use Cases: Supports workflows for live switching, video routing, post-production editing, and review, with the efficiency and quality unique to JPEG XS. It allows users to manage resources more effectively without compromising on speed or quality.
- Cross-Platform Support: The new versions are compatible with intoPIX’s extensive ecosystem of IP cores and software codecs, ensuring smooth integration into various hardware, applications, and platforms, making it adaptable for a range of professional video environments.
Live Demo at IBC 2024
intoPIX will provide live demonstrations of its new JPEG XS capabilities at IBC 2024. Attendees are invited to visit their booth [Hall 10D31] to see how the technology reduces bandwidth needs, optimizes workflows, and preserves high-quality output. Book a meeting or demo via www.intopix.com/IBC

