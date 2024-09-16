Thalia launches AI-powered Layout Automation software with AMALIA 24.3

Disruptive AI-powered Layout Automation software launched as part of Thalia’s latest AMALIA platform release

September 16th, 2024 – Thalia, a leader in analog, mixed signal and RF IP design migration, today announced the release of AMALIA 24.3 with the first preview of its AI-powered layout porting software, the fourth component available in the comprehensive IP reuse platform.

Customers can now benefit not only from the ground-breaking Technology Analyzer and Circuit Porting suite, as well as the Design Enabler (core), but also the Layout Automation (LA) software which is the final stage in the process of providing designs to the foundry.

The AMALIA LA software uses the source design’s layout as the starting point and this unique approach facilitates the software to maintain the floorplan placement and preserves all intelligence generated on the existing IP through silicon validation. This is then tied with DR checks to ensure the final layout is DRC clean.

Sou Bennani-McCord, VP of Sales at Thalia, said: “Today is another milestone for Thalia as we introduce our final solution to complete the AMALIA flow allowing customers to take their existing IPs from process technology analysis, porting of schematics/test benches to verification including estimated parasitics, to migrating the layout in the target technology.

“What we have today is a complete end-to-end IP reuse/migration platform that is the most comprehensive on the market and offers our customers best-in-class IP reuse that is fast, cost-effective and accurate. We look forward to introducing the new LA tool to our existing customers this month before launching it to the broader market early next year.”

The AMALIA 23.4 release includes other improvements to the platform such as enabling Key Device Identification to assist with meeting key design specifications in the AMALIA Design Enabler. It also includes DesignSync version control supporting customers’ design workflow in AMALIA Circuit Porting.

AMALIA is Thalia’s comprehensive end-to-end IP reuse software platform. Leveraging automation and AI/ML capabilities, it drastically reduces the complexity, cost and time traditionally associated with migrating and optimizing existing applications. Customers can make use of a discrete component of the AMALIA platform or leverage the complete platform providing them flexibility in how to manage their design migration requirements.

To find out more about the AMALIA Layout Porting, or to try the AMALIA platform, visit www.thalia-da.com

About Thalia

Thalia is an IP migration specialist focussed on developing solutions targeting the migration of analog, mixed signal and RF designs. Thalia’s AMALIA platform facilitates process technology analysis, migrates schematics and test benches, verifies the migrated design and finally migrates the layout to new technologies and nodes. IP vendors, Tier 1 design companies and foundries can leverage the platform to reuse existing IPs and diversify their offerings quickly and cost effectively.

For more information visit www.thalia-da.com





