Alphawave Semi - Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada -- September 23, 2024 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, “Alphawave Semi”, or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a global leader in highspeed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024.
|Financial Summary and APMs1 – US$m
|H1 2024
|H1 2023
|Change
|Licence and NRE
|64.8
|73.6
|(11%)
|Royalties and silicon
|26.2
|113.6
|(77%)
|Revenue
|91.0
|187.2
|(51%)
|Gross Profit
|41.3
|82.5
|(41.2)
|Gross margin
|(45%)
|(44%)
|Operating loss
|(48.3)
|(2.6)
|(45.7)
|Operating margin
|(53%)
|(1%)
|EBITDA1
|(31.5)
|10.7
|(42.2)
|EBITDA margin1
|(35%)
|6%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|(11.8)
|32.4
|(44.2)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin1
|(13%)
|17%
|Loss after tax2
|(40.0)
|(8.9)
|(31.1)
|Loss after tax margin
|(44%)
|(5%)
|Adjusted (loss)/profit after tax1,2
|(13.5)
|20.0
|(33.5)
|Adjusted (loss)/profit after tax margin
|(15%)
|11%
|Pre-tax operating cash flow
|50.4
|(31.3)
|81.7
|Cash and cash equivalents
|76.3
|122.8
|(46.5)
|Net debt1
|(141.6)
|(100.0)
|(41.6)
|Bookings3 and Design Win Activity – US$m
|H1 2024
|H1 2023
|Change
|Licence and NRE
|203.5
|114.9
|77%
|Royalties and silicon
|21.8
|72.2
|(70%)
|New Bookings
|225.3
|187.2
|20%
|Additional design win activity – FSA drawdowns
and China re-sale licences4
|–
|3.4
|nm
|Number of revenue generating end-customers
(end of period)
|73
|85
|27%
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented in the table may not add up to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolutely figures. ‘nm’, where referenced, means ‘not meaningful’.
1 See Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) section on page 30. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit after tax exclude foreign exchange adjustments, share-based payments, deferred compensation payments, and M&A transaction costs.
2 H1 2023 restated – see note 2 ‘interim 2023 restatement’ paragraph.
3 Bookings are a non-IFRS measure representing legally binding and largely non-cancellable commitments by customers to license our technology. Bookings comprise licence fees, non-recurring engineering, support, silicon orders, and, in some instances, our estimates of potential future royalties.
4 Both FSA (Flexible Spending Account) drawdowns and China re-sale licences convert previously announced contractual commitments included within bookings reported in prior periods to new product design wins which will be recognised as revenue over time.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Latest Advances in AI Connectivity IP at ECOC 2024
- intoPIX Pre-Releases New JPEG XS IP-Cores & SDK with Master and Proxy Encoding at IBC 2024
- intoPIX Launches Access Program for Titanium Viewer and Titanium Show Apps at IBC 2024 Amsterdam
- TSMC August 2024 Revenue Report
- Alphawave Semi "Redefines Connectivity" in AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit 2024 Presentation on Chiplet Interconnects
Breaking News
- Comcores and Extoll successfully completed the interoperability test of Comcores JESD204C IP core and Extoll SerDes PHY
- Alphawave Semi - Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024
- RAAAM Memory Technologies and NXP Semiconductors Announce Collaboration to Implement High Density On-Chip Memory
- XtremeSilica Successfully Ships First SDRAM Controller for Tapeout GF40nm
- Cryptomathic and PQShield form strategic alliance to offer PQC solutions for code signing and data protection in compliance with latest NIST and CNSA recommendations
Most Popular
- Joachim Kunkel Joins Arteris Board of Directors
- RaaS, a collaborative initiative, adopted Menta's eFPGA technology for RaaS Edge Computing platform
- SiFive Highlights Key Inflection Points Driving RISC-V Adoption for AI and Introduces Intelligence XM Series for AI Workload Acceleration
- Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSPs Used in NXP's Next-Gen Audio DSP Family
- Intel and AWS Expand Strategic Collaboration, Helping Advance U.S.-Based Chip Manufacturing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page