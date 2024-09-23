JEDEC® Adds to Suite of Standards Supporting Compute Express Link® (CXL®) Memory Technology with Publication of Two New Documents
ARLINGTON, Va., USA – SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of two new standards supporting Compute Express Link® (CXL®) technology. These additions complete a comprehensive family of four standards that provide the industry with unparalleled flexibility to develop a wide range of CXL memory products. All four standards are available for free download from the JEDEC website.
JESD319: JEDEC® Memory Controller Standard – for Compute Express Link® (CXL®) defines the overall specifications, interface parameters, signaling protocols, and features for a CXL® Memory Controller ASIC. Key aspects include pinout reference information and a functional description that includes CXL interface, memory controller, memory RAS, metadata, clocking, reset, performance, and controller configuration requirements. JESD319 focuses on the CXL 3.1 based direct attached memory expansion application, providing a baseline of standardized functionality while allowing for additional innovations and customizations.
JESD325: JEDEC® Memory Device Management Standard – for Compute Express Link® (CXL®) provides a reference specification for systems and device management capabilities found in CXL memory devices. It targets field-replaceable CXL memory devices based on PCIe Gen 5 and is compliant with the CXL 2.0 Specification or later. Key topics covered include:
- Management Interface Requirements (Physical layer, Transport Layer, and Protocol Layer)
- Security Requirements (Signature and Hashing Algorithms, Secure Boot, Secure FW Update, SPDM)
- Requirements for Management Sensors and Controls
- Thermal Management Requirements
- FRU Vital Product Data content requirements
JESD319 and JESD325 join JEDEC’s previously published standards on this topic: JESD317A: JEDEC® Memory Module Reference Base Standard – for Compute Express Link® (CXL®) and JESD405-1B: JEDEC® Memory Module Label – for Compute Express Link® (CXL®).
“With the publication of JESD319 and JESD325, JEDEC has completed a robust family of standards in support of CXL technology,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC Board of Directors Chairman. “This suite of JEDEC standards offers the industry the flexibility to develop a wide range of CXL memory products, from fully JEDEC-compliant devices to highly differentiated solutions that adhere to essential management standards.”
About JEDEC
JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 350 member companies work together with more than 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, for manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit https://www.jedec.org.
