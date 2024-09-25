MIPI CSI2 rev 2.0 transmitter/controller for FPGA, with 8 lanes and 2.5Gbps per lane
Introducing a Versatile 1G Ethernet PHY IP Core with BroadR-Reach™ Technology for Automotive and Industrial Applications
September 25, 2024 -- T2M-IP, proudly announces the availability of its production proven 1G Ethernet PHY IP Core. This cutting-edge PHY IP core offers unmatched flexibility with unlimited usage and full modification rights under a white-box license, making it the ideal choice for companies, looking to customize their solutions with a long-term option. Designed in bulk process technology, this PHY can be ported to various process nodes, ensuring compatibility and longevity across multiple product generations. Customers have the freedom to modify and customize the IP to meet their specific needs, backed by a flexible licensing model that promotes innovation. The PHY IP is fully compliant with IEEE 802.3-2008, IEEE 802.3az, and supports IEEE 1588-2008 for precise time synchronization.
Incorporating BroadR-Reach™ technology for Automotive Excellence, this PHY delivers exceptional performance for automotive and industrial applications, providing a superior alternative to traditional BaseT1 solutions. With this, it supports reliable and high-speed in-car communication systems, making it an excellent choice for next-generation automotive Ethernet networks.
- Flexible Interface Options: Dual-port MAC interface supporting GMII (10/100/1000BASE-T) and MII (10/100BASE-T) standards.
- Multi-mode Operation: Supports six different modes, including 1000BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, and 10BASE-T in both full and half-duplex.
- Efficient processing: Automatic detection of pair swaps, polarity, and skew (Auto-MDIX), ensuring seamless data transmission.
- Low Power Modes: Features like Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) and power-down modes make this PHY optimal for energy-conscious designs.
Derived from a production-proven chipset, this PHY IP core boasts superior reliability and performance, ensuring a smooth transition into deployment. Its adaptability across technologies and processes ensures that customers can integrate it into their platforms effortlessly, reducing time-to-market.
Already licensed to multiple customers across key markets including the US, Korea, China, and Europe, the IP is rapidly becoming the go-to solution for leading companies. Its versatility and comprehensive feature set make it a robust solution for a variety of applications from automotive to industrial Ethernet.
T2M-IP has a wide & diverse silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio, including GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core, includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process nodes as small as 7nm. On request, they can also be ported to other foundries and cutting-edge process nodes.
Immediate licensing Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are immediately available for licensing as stand-alone IP Cores or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. Please submit a request / MailTo for more information on licensing options and pricing.
About T2M: T2M-IP is a global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies to allow faster development of your Wearables, IOT, Automotives, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com.
