Xiphera Partners with IPro for the Israeli Chip Design Market

October 3, 2024 -- Xiphera enters a partnership with IPro Silicon IP Ltd, licensing Silicon IP to the Israeli chip design community. The partnership extends Xiphera’s reach to SoC designers in Israel.

“We are excited to partner with IPro to engage the dynamic SoC design market in Israel” says Tommi Lampila, Chief Revenue Officer at Xiphera. “Xiphera’s state-of-the-art cryptographic IP, and the drive and decades of experience in the Israel semiconductor market brought by IPro, offer Israeli chip designers a close partnership and effective path for implementing the latest security technologies, including Post-Quantum Cryptography, in their semiconductor solutions.”

IPro licenses silicon IP to the Israeli Chip Design Community from selected IP companies world-wide and commits to engaged support and information exchange, helping companies in Israel to reach fast time-to-market.

“Imagine a vibrant community of Israeli fabless companies and worldwide IP vendors, and an atmosphere of trust and cooperation and mutual commitment – for the success of customer designs and for the constant improvement of our IP offering. This is the IPro vision: a one-stop shop of state-of-the-art IP with unique engagement and bond with our partners”, describes Mauro Diamant, General Manager of IPro.

Prior to founding IPro in 2016, Mauro executed multiple sales and engineering management functions in the IP business for over 30 years. At IPro, he has represented a wide variety of IP disciplines including processors, connectivity, advanced memory systems, NoC, security, machine learning, and automotive platforms. Mauro holds an EE B.Sc. and a Marketing MBA, both from the Technion – Israel Institution of Technology.

“It is a great pleasure to me to offer Xiphera’s IP solutions to the Israeli chip design community”, says Mauro. “For many years I have observed a growing drive to design security into silicon from the beginning of the its architecture setup, as the awareness for silicon security has gone mainstream. Xiphera offers a rich, high-quality, and flexible portfolio of security IP solutions for different size/performance work points, thus allowing our users to select the cores that match best their requirements. I am thrilled to have been selected by Xiphera to conduct its business in Israel and I am looking forward to growing a community of Xiphera users in our country”.

