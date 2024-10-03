Launching MosChip DigitalSky™ for Building Connected Intelligent Enterprises

MosChip DigitalSky™ empowers global enterprises with innovative digital solutions for seamless connectivity and intelligence across Products, IT, and Operations.

Santa Clara, USA -- October 3rd, 2024 – MosChip® Technologies, a semiconductor design and product engineering services company, is excited to announce the launch of MosChip DigitalSky™, a comprehensive suite of digital solutions aimed at transforming global enterprise into a connected and intelligent entity. It enables organizations to thrive in the digital age by bridging gaps between Products, IT, and Operations and embedding intelligence at each layer of the enterprise.

MosChip DigitalSky™ harnesses domain-centric, persona-driven intelligence to enhance productivity, operational effectiveness, and stakeholder experience across diverse business functions.

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face challenges in modernizing legacy systems and addressing silos between departments, roles, and functions. The need for automated workflows, empowered users, and personalized stakeholder experiences is growing. MosChip DigitalSky™ offers a holistic suite of technologies that address these needs, including IoT, Cloud, AI & GenAI, Application & Data Modernization, Security, Automation, and UX & Mobility. These integrated suites of technologies enable enterprises to seamlessly integrate systems, improve agility, and embed intelligence that adapts to the unique needs of the enterprise and its stakeholders—customers, employees, and partners alike.

“Success in the digital era is not just about adopting new technologies - it’s about making technology work for people,” said Vishal Patil, SVP Product Engineering Business Unit at MosChip® Technologies. “With MosChip DigitalSky™, we accelerate the enterprise transformation journey by delivering modular, reusable components that power connected and intelligent digital solutions. By leveraging persona-driven insights, we not only enhance operational efficiency but also create richer, more impactful experiences for all stakeholders.”

MosChip DigitalSky™ Digital Solutions Suite:

Digital Products : Seamlessly integrate product platforms via cloud and mobility solutions, while delivering AI-powered, persona-specific digital experiences that drive personalization and value for users.

Digital IT : Modernize IT infrastructures with enhanced automation and intelligence, empowering organizations with flexible, personalized workflows tailored to each user's needs, increasing agility and operational efficiency.

Digital Operations: Optimize business functions by integrating persona-specific intelligence and data-driven insights, enabling faster, more precise decision-making that streamlines operations across the enterprise.

Unveiling MosChip DigitalSky™ Innovation Hub: The hub enables enterprises to co-create next-gen solutions. MosChip® guides client partners from ideation to product design and prototyping, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, expert talent, and streamlined processes to bring visionary ideas to reality.

“MosChip DigitalSky™ Innovation Hub enables businesses to swiftly transform visionary concepts into tangible, real-world solutions. Whether you are exploring a new technology or looking for rapid prototyping or wanting to build a digital strategy roadmap, we co-create with you from ideation to prototyping to feasibility analysis, eliminating all your concerns around risk, cost, and technology uncertainties,” said Swamy Irrinki, SVP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at MosChip® Technologies. “Let’s innovate together to create smarter, connected enterprises ready to lead in the digital era.”

To know more, connect with the MosChip DigitalSky™ team at contact@moschip.com or visit www.moschip.com/digitalsky/.

About MosChip® Technologies

MosChip® Technologies is a publicly traded company with expertise in SILICON | PRODUCT | AI/ML Engineering solutions, with 1250+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, and India. Its engineering solutions encompass end-to-end silicon design, verification, systems, software, and device engineering, multimedia, mobility, connectivity, AI/ML solution design, and test automation, along with Mixed Signal IP development and Turnkey ASIC services. MosChip® has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs and has an excellent track record of first-time right silicon of 200+ SoC tape-outs.





