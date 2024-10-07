intoPIX to Showcase Innovative Automotive Imaging Solutions at AutoSens Europe 2024

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- October 7, 2024 – intoPIX is thrilled to announce its participation in AutoSens Europe in Barcelona. This event presents a unique opportunity for automotive professionals to explore cutting-edge imaging solutions addressing the industry's most pressing challenges.

Pioneering Technologies for Automotive Applications

intoPIX will highlight its innovative JPEG XS and TicoRAW technologies, specifically designed for automotive applications.

These solutions provide high-quality image processing with ultra-low latency (<1ms) and minimal power consumption, critical for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. By enhancing image sensor performance and supporting high dynamic range, intoPIX's technologies ensure exceptional image quality for vision-based AI algorithms while minimizing complexity and adhering to ISO JPEG XS standards.

How intoPIX Makes a Difference

Cloud Infrastructure: Advanced driver assistance relies on AI networks trained on vast image datasets collected globally and stored in the cloud. intoPIX’s software libraries, optimized for both CPUs and GPUs, allow for efficient compression of these datasets, significantly accelerating ADAS model development. Reducing storage requirements by 5 to 10 times, intoPIX enables cost-effective large-scale storage on public cloud platforms, facilitating continuous improvement of ADAS models and ensuring higher precision over time.

Recorder: Vehicles equipped with data loggers capture images during transit, which are later uploaded to the cloud. intoPIX's IP-core hardware for FPGAs or ASICs, combined with their software libraries, effectively compresses these images, maximizing storage capacity on data loggers and reducing storage costs. This approach also speeds up cloud upload times, enhancing overall efficiency and streamlining data management without the need for recompression.

Camera Sensor: With JPEG XS RAW becoming the new standard for automotive image transmission, intoPIX's low-power ASIC solutions can integrate this technology directly into image sensors. This reduces data transfer rates to the central processor, lowers the power consumption of camera modules, and eliminates overheating issues. It also enhances image quality by removing bandwidth limitations, allowing for higher resolution, frame rates, and bit depth, thereby improving perception quality in ADAS platforms.

intoPIX remains committed to solving the industry's challenges with innovative solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall performance of automotive imaging systems.

Visit intoPIX at AutoSens in Barcelona from October 08-10, 2024 (Booth #324) to discover how their technologies can revolutionize automotive imaging and tackle these critical challenges.





