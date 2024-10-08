OPENEDGES Technology Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-B Certification

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2024 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), a leading provider of memory subsystem intellectual property (IP), announced that it has obtained ISO 26262 ASIL-B certification, the global standard for automotive functional safety, for its Memory Controller and DDR PHY IP products. This certification was granted based on an accredited assessment by DNV, a global certification body headquartered in Norway. The certification ensures that the semiconductor IPs developed by OPENEDGES meet critical safety standards, ensuring the safe operation of various vehicle functions, including infotainment and vehicle body control systems. With this achievement, OPENEDGES strengthens its global position as a supplier of semiconductor IP that meets the automotive industry's stringent safety requirements and ensures safety and reliability.

The ISO 26262 certification for semiconductor IPs is increasingly becoming a mandatory requirement among global fabless companies planning to design automotive semiconductors. As the development of technologies requiring functional safety, such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), continues to advance, the assurance of safety in semiconductor IPs has become indispensable.

By obtaining this certification for its Memory Controller and DDR PHY IPs, which manage high-speed data processing and stable memory management in automotive semiconductors, OPENEDGES expects to expand its IP licensing opportunities with global automotive semiconductor fabless companies that demand the highest levels of technology and safety standards.

Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES, stated, "The ISO 26262 ASIL-B certification demonstrates our ability to provide the highest levels of safety and reliability required by the global automotive industry. This certification, achieved through more than a year of effort, is a significant accomplishment. Moving forward, we will continue to offer innovative and highly reliable IP solutions to strengthen our competitiveness and position in the global automotive semiconductor design market."

Meanwhile, OPENEDGES is also working towards completing ISO 26262 certification for its Network on Chip (NoC) IP, with the goal of achieving this by next year. Once completed, this will enable the company to offer an even more comprehensive total IP solution.

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. In 2021, the company established a subsidiary in the USA, followed by another in Japan in 2024, further expanding their global footprint. Additionally, ISO9001:2015 certification was achieved early this year, highlighting their commitment to quality management, and recently completed the certification process for ISO26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-B. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.OPENEDGES.com.





