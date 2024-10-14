DisplayPort Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores in multiple Leading Technology Nodes for Next-Generation Video SoCs
Oct 14th, 2024 -- T2M-IP, the global leader in semiconductor IP cores and technology expertise, is proud to announce the immediate availability of its partner's VESA-compliant DisplayPort v1.4 Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores. These cores, designed for next-generation video SoCs, are silicon-proven across major foundries and optimized for low power consumption and exceptional efficiency, delivering a true UHD experience.
The DisplayPort 1.4 Rx PHY and Controller IP Core from T2M-IP integrates visually lossless compression technologies such as Display Stream Compression (DSC) and Forward Error Correction (FEC), enabling seamless 8K UHD display at 60Hz. Supporting data rates from 1.62Gbps (RBR) to 8.1Gbps (HBR3), this robust yet energy-efficient core is fully compliant with DisplayPort version 1.4 standards. Its programmable analog features, including inbuilt 100-ohm termination resistors with common-mode biasing and integrated variable-strength equalization, further enhance power efficiency.
The IP Core leverages packetized data transfer in popular process node technologies, enabling higher-resolution displays with fewer pins. DisplayPort 1.4 supports the transmission of Ultra High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video streams via a single interface, making it ideal for high-end display applications requiring 8K resolution. Additionally, the core supports HDCP 1.4, HDCP 2.2, and DSC for bandwidth optimization. We understand developing robust video SoCs involves challenges in bandwidth, power efficiency, real-time processing, integration, standards support, and security.
The DisplayPort version 1.4-compliant receiver offers backward compatibility, customizable (4/2/1) link channels, and one AUX channel. It supports all recommended link and bit rates (1.62/2.7/5.4/8.1Gbps HBR3) and allows for main link operation using 1, 2, or 4 lanes. Features include SST mode, scrambler seed reset, enhanced/default framing modes, and programmable configuration registers via an AMBA interface.
The DisplayPort v1.4 Rx Controller and PHY IP, with its efficient lossless video compression, is widely adopted in computing, digital displays, monitors, TVs, and other consumer electronics, ensuring high-performance video data transfer for next-generation display technologies.
In addition to DisplayPort Rx IP Cores, T2M's extensive silicon Interface IP Core portfolio includes a wide range of solutions such as USB, HDMI, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA, and more. These IP Cores are available in leading fabs and support advanced process geometries down to 7nm. Additionally, they can be ported to other foundries and cutting-edge process nodes upon request.
Availability:
These semiconductor interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing, either as standalone solutions or pre-integrated with Controllers and PHYs, offering seamless integration into various SoC designs. For more information on customization, licensing options, and pricing, please submit a request to our team MailTo.
About T2M:
T2M-IP is a global leader in independent semiconductor technology, offering advanced semiconductor IP Cores, software solutions, Known Good Die (KGD), and disruptive technologies that drive accelerated development for Wearables, IoT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, Set-Top Box (STB), and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.4 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- Unlock the Power of DisplayPort v1.4 Tx/Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores: Maximize the Potential of Your Next-Generation Products
- Elevate your Video and Display applications with the Multi-Stream Transport of DisplayPort/eDisplayPort v1.4 Rx PHY IP Cores in 22nm, 28nm and 40nm with Matching Controllers
- Announcing superfast, HD Audio & Video through HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores uncompressed data transfer in 28HPC+ and 12FFC!
- MIPI CSI 3, DSI 2 Tx & Rx Advanced Controller & PHY IP Cores available in major Fabs & Nodes for SOC Designs for Imaging and Display Applications
- Advanced MIPI DSI Tx & Rx Controller IP Cores: Low-Power, Cost-Effective Solutions for Modern Display SoCs
Breaking News
- Agile Analog announces MoU to support new Southern Taiwan IC Design Industry
- eMemory Join Forces with Siemens on Groundbreaking SRAM Repair Toolset: Pre-integrated Tessent MemoryBIST with NeoFuse OTP
- CAST Partners with KiviCore for Post-Quantum Cryptography
- September foundry sales: a tale of differing fortunes
- Exclusive Interview: Antti Rauhala Discusses CoreHW's CHW3021 Radio Front-End IC
Most Popular
- September foundry sales: a tale of differing fortunes
- Intel, TSMC to detail 2nm processes at IEDM
- Arm, ASE, BMW Group, Bosch, Cadence, Siemens, SiliconAuto, Synopsys, Tenstorrent and Valeo commit to join imec's Automotive Chiplet Program
- SEMIFIVE Extends Partnership with Arm to Advance AI and HPC SoC Platforms
- DisplayPort Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores in multiple Leading Technology Nodes for Next-Generation Video SoCs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page