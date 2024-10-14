September foundry sales: a tale of differing fortunes

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (October 12, 2024)

Strong demand for foundry TSMC’s leading-edge wafer processing continued in September allowing the company to beat the sales guidance it gave for 3Q24 back in July.

In September TSMC’s net revenue was NT$251.87 billion (about US$7.83 billion), up 0.4 percent sequentially but up 39.6 percent compared with the same month a year before. As a result, TSMC’s sales or the first nine months of 2024 are NT$2,025 billion (about US$62.97 billon), up 31.9 percent compared with the same period in 2023.

Click here to read more ...







